Charles Barkley Couldn’t Stop Laughing At Derrick White’s Hairline

Derrick White grabbed the attention of Charles Barkley on Tuesday night, but not exclusively for his great performance at TD Garden.

White arguably was the best player on the floor in Game 2 of the Celtics-Hawks first-round NBA playoffs series. The veteran guard scored 26 points — his largest postseason output in a Boston uniform — pulled down seven rebounds and played excellent defense in the Celtics’ 119-106 win. Thanks in large part to White’s contributions on both ends of the court, the C’s are taking a 2-0 series lead to Atlanta.

But Barkley’s postgame remarks about White went beyond basketball. The Hall of Famer almost was moved to tears of laughter as he poked fun at White’s hairline.

“Is that Derrick White or Stephen A. (Smith)?” Barkley said on TNT. “Damn, Derrick. We love you, Stephen A. Stephen A. plays for the Celtics. Hey, he does ‘First Take’ in the morning then plays for the Celtics.”

We’re not sure how White felt about Barkley’s roasts. Smith, meanwhile, reacted to the comparison Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“Listen, Derrick White is a very good player,” Smith said. “He’s also a very, very good man. I wish him nothing but the best. But I don’t think my hairline looks like that. I think it looks a little better than that.”

As for White’s Celtics, they’ll be back in action Friday night when the Hawks play host for Game 3 of the best-of-seven set.