Could Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson Replacement? GM Fuels Idea

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t help themselves much as it pertains to the ongoing situation including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday during the team’s NFL draft press conference, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta initially didn’t want to discuss Jackson’s standing.

“I think out of just respect for the process, this is a draft luncheon,” DeCosta told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “And we’re going to try to keep as much of this discussion as we can to the draft.”

It led to a bit of a tense moment in the press conference.

Tense moment in the Ravens' pre-draft press conference when a question mentioned Lamar Jackson, as it appears the media was sternly reminded not to mention the quarterback by the team pic.twitter.com/BznJOfs98k — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 5, 2023

DeCosta, though, was pressed on whether or not the Ravens could target a signal-caller in the first round and explained how it would come down to how the board fell. Baltimore owns the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which starts April 27.

“I’d have to say yes because we have QBs in our top 31,” DeCosta told reporters, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, also expressing how the Ravens believe there are more than four players who can be significant quarterbacks.