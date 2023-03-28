NFL Insider Reveals Key Details In Lamar Jackson’s Contract Dispute

Lamar Jackson’s contract dispute with the Ravens has been one of the top stories of the NFL offseason, and it’s a situation that doesn’t have a clear end in sight.

Baltimore remains confident it will retain its franchise quarterback, but the 26-year-old revealed he sent in a trade request on March 2. Multiple NFL teams have taken themselves out of trade negotiations, but the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts have gained attraction this week.

General manager Chris Ballard was open to the idea, but owner Jim Irsay was vocal about his opposition to fully-guaranteed contracts.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported Monday the sentiment at the annual owners meetings “is that whatever contract demands he is currently making are absolutely a non starter.” But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport gave insight Tuesday on what Jackson wants in contract negotiations.

“First of all, I haven’t heard that there are contract demands from Lamar Jackson,” Rapoport said on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “I think people think that he wants a fully-guaranteed deal. … I do not believe he only wants a fully-guaranteed deal. He wants a lot of fully-guaranteed money. So if it’s a five-year deal, it’s not like he would say, ‘I must have $250 million fully guaranteed. He just wants to the full guarantee to basically commensurate with his abilities.”

The Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract last season despite multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. The contract is fully guaranteed, and the next-closest QB that comes close to that number is Russell Wilson, who has $124 million in total guarantees, according to Over the Cap.

Jackson confirmed he previously turned down a deal that included $133 million in guarantees over three seasons. It’s unknown what the rest of the Ravens’ original offer looked like, but it’s clear the 2019 MVP views himself as one of the top earners in the NFL.