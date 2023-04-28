David Krejci Returns For Bruins Prior To Game 6 Vs. Panthers

Just one game after seeing Patrice Bergeron make his return, the Boston Bruins are welcoming some more reinforcements for Game 6.

David Krejci, who took part in pregame warmups at FLA Live Arena on Friday night, is officially back in the lineup for Boston after being a late scratch in Game 3.

Here is a look at the official lineup for the Bruins in Game 6.

Krejci’s return will bump Trent Frederic out of the lineup, with the 37-year-old re-joining his fellow countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on the second line.

The Bruins will look to close out their first-round series with the Panthers on Friday. You can watch the game live on NESN or with NESN 360.