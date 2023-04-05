Masters Weather: Rain In Augusta Forecast Could Be Major Factor

The Masters famously loves to control everything it can surrounding the most famous golf tournament in the world. However, a look at the forecast for this week in Augusta, Ga., is a reminder that not even the Masters can control Mother Nature.

As the tournament itself gets closer and closer, the forecast gets worse and worse. Here’s the latest look from WRDW-TV in Augusta:

Thursday looks OK, even pretty good. Most of the forecasts say it will be the best day of the weekend. Friday, meanwhile, should start off fine before taking a turn for the worse. That being said, most of the second round should be played, it seems.

The weekend is when things get really hairy. Saturday could be a pure washout. It’s going to rain, but it’s really a question of just how much. Some forecasts are saying more than an inch of rain. Augusta National does have the SubAir system under a lot of the course, and those machines will be working overtime to try and keep the course dry and playable. It’s going to be tough, though. A lengthy delay feels very much on the table at some point.

Sunday looks slightly better. If there’s going to be rain, it’s going to come in the morning. If, by miracle, they can get the first three rounds in by Saturday night, the early-morning rain won’t be an issue with leaders typically going off close to 3 p.m. ET. However, if they do have to finish the third round — or perhaps even play the whole thing — Sunday, then it gets tricky.

There hasn’t been a Monday finish since 1983 — 40 years! You have to imagine the Masters and Augusta National will do everything in their power to make sure this tournament ends on the weekend. We’ll see.

The golf course undeniably will play differently than intended. The Masters wants firm and fast, but if it rains as much as expected, that will be a pipe dream. The softer conditions theoretically should favor longer hitters, especially off the tee. Those crispy fairways won’t be running the way they usually do, and where your ball lands might be where it comes to rest. Names like Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm and Keith Mitchell come to mind as players who hit a mile off the tee who might have that advantage.