David Pastrnak Shares Mindset After Quiet Start To Bruins’ Playoffs

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery understands David Pastrnak is behind his 60-goal pace to start the Stanley Cup playoffs. But Montgomery isn’t overly concerned about Pastrnak’s limited contributions through five games.

Montgomery knows it could come to a screeching halt the next time the All-Star winger steps on the ice.

Pastrnak is keeping a similar mindset himself. The veteran forward, who netted 61 goals in 82 regular-season games, expressed how he’s not letting himself get frustrated despite being limited to two goals in Boston’s first five contests against the Florida Panthers. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand lead the Black and Gold with five and four goals, respectively.

“I’m definitely going with a shooting mindset moving forward,” Pastrnak told reporters on Thursday prior to traveling to Florida, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

“It’s going to be a matter of time until it goes in. It’s going to be tomorrow.”

Montgomery expressed much of the same immediately following the Bruins’ overtime loss in Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. But Boston’s bench boss still was enthusiastic about what Pastrnak brought to the group when the puck wasn’t on his stick.

Montgomery doubled down on those sentiments Thursday.