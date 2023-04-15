Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: No Changes For Second Game Of Series

The Red Sox look to make it two straight wins when they continue their series with the Angels on Saturday, but they’ll continue to be without Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshida will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring tightness. Boston manager Alex Cora is confident he’ll return Sunday for the penultimate contest of the series.

Fresh off a 5-3 win over LA on Friday at Fenway Park, Cora is sticking with the same lineup. Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber for the Red Sox in search of his first win of the season. He’ll oppose Tyler Anderson, who’s 1-0 for the Angels this year.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 2:30 p.m. with a One Boston Day ceremony.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (6-8)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (0-1, 0.90 ERA)