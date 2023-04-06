Ex-Red Sox Shortstop Xander Bogaerts Fitting In Well With Padres

The San Diego Padres made a hefty investment when they signed former longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts this past offseason, and so far, so good.

Bogaerts already has begun to live up to West Coast expectations, just six games into his Padres tenure.

The 30-year-old veteran has slashed .409/.440/.955 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBIs through 22 at-bats. Bogaerts also is hitting .500 with runners in scoring position thus far, all while the Padres have split their first six games entering Thursday night’s contest with the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s good that I’ve been able to help the team out in some different areas,” Bogaerts told Bob Scanlan after San Diego’s first win of 2023 last Saturday, per Bally Sports video. “… It felt good (to hit first homer) cause obviously we know our offense hasn’t been the way we want it to be and the way it’s capable of being. It’ll come, it’ll come. Trust it.”

Welcome to San Diego, Xander!



Bogaerts crushes his first @Padres homer. ? pic.twitter.com/Wc0f6t0JVe — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2023

While early, the Padres are getting exactly what they envisioned when they signed Boagerts to an enormous 11-year, $280 million contract in free agency, back in December.

With plenty of playoff (and World Series) experience, a Gold Glove-caliber defender and an overall All-Star presence in the lineup, Bogaerts will have no issue growing into the fan-favorite he once was for a 10-year span with the Red Sox, now part of yet another organization with high expectations.