Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Continues Hot Streak With Padres

The Red Sox are swinging hot bats to start the season, as is Xander Bogaerts in his first few games away from Boston.

Boston has combined to score 27 runs in its first three games this season, showering Fenway Park with hits up and down the lineup. San Diego hasn’t been quite as good, scoring 11 runs combined across its first three games.

The fourth game came with a bang, however, as Bogaerts got on the board at Petco Park for the very first time.

Bogaerts’ towering shot into the Western Metal Supply building marked his second home run in as many nights and the sixth hit the 30-year-old has had in three-plus games.

In joining the Padres this season, Bogaerts put an end to his 10-year career with the Red Sox where he won two World Series and slashed .292/.356/.460 across 1,264 games.

It’s a “new day” for Bogaerts and the Red Sox.