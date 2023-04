The Boston Bruins historic 2023 regular season has officially come to a close as they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Thursday night to secure their 65th win on the year.

David Pastrnak continued his scoring tear as he netted his 61st goal of the season in order to give the Bruins the lead late in the third period.

For more from the Bruins final regular season game, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.