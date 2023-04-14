How Red Sox GM Feels About Potentially Adding Middle Infielder

The Boston Red Sox sure could use help up the middle.

They already were thin, with Trevor Story undergoing offseason elbow surgery after Xander Bogaerts’ free agency departure and Adalberto Mondesi still recovering from a torn ACL. But Adam Duvall fracturing his wrist, a development that forced Kiké Hernández back to center field after starting the season as Boston’s full-time shortstop, raises the question: Do the Red Sox already need outside reinforcements?

“We’re always looking to find ways to improve the roster,” Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran said before Thursday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to MassLive.com. “Especially when you have injuries — and significant injuries. That’s even more heightened. We’re obviously looking for those opportunities.”

Of course, finding a worthwhile addition — via free agency or the trade market — is easier said than done. Otherwise, Boston might’ve already made such a move. But the Red Sox’s apparent willingness to explore external options speaks to just how much the club’s depth is being tested only two weeks into the regular season.

“I would say it’s the nature of things, though we are never happy when things don’t go our way or someone gets hurt,” O’Halloran told MassLive.com. “It’s just the nature of the game. We need to build enough depth to withstand it and as things change, we need to change and continue to try to get better.”

Bobby Dalbec, a corner infielder, started at shortstop for the Red Sox on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Yu Chang, a utility infielder, started Thursday. Christian Arroyo started 11 of the first 13 games at second base.

Between that, and Boston already leaning on the likes of Rob Refsnyder and Raimel Tapia for significant innings in the outfield, especially with Masataka Yoshida missing two games due to hamstring tightness, it’s clear the deck is stacked against the Red Sox in the early going.