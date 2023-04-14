Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Regular-Season Finale Win

The Bruins wrapped up their historic season Thursday night with a 5-4 win over the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

In a meaningless game for Boston and Montreal, the Bruins dressed their starters save for Linus Ullmark and the injured Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort. The win marked the 65th and final victory of the 2022-23 regular season that included several milestones.

Here are four takeaways from the win:

This season was one for the books

The Bruins now are the team to beat in the NHL. Their 65 wins and 135 points are a new league record and it’s probably a safe bet saying it will be a long, long time before we see another team accomplish what this year’s B’s did.

“There’s numerous statistical metrics you can look at that make the season special, but for me it’s how much those guys care about playing for each other. That’s what was special,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “I think we appreciate what we’ve accomplished. The beauty of sports is you have to have a short memory because two days later, the next day, we’ve got to move on. Three days from now, we start from Game 1 and that’s all our focus is now.”

The Bruins quickly reflected on what they did as a team before shifting their focus to the Florida Panthers, who the B’s will face in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning Monday.

Patrice Bergeron wanted to return to game

Bruins fans held their breath when Bergeron left the game and did not return. Their Twitter account did add it was a “precautionary” move, but with the captain being such an important part to the team and with the playoffs just days away, it was hard not to panic.