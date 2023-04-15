Four Things To Know About Panthers Ahead Of Playoff Series Vs. Bruins

The book is closed on the 2022-23 NHL season, and for the Boston Bruins it was a historical one, breaking numerous franchise and league records. But with that chapter closed, a new one begins: The hunt for the Stanley Cup.

And there’s no better way to start the postseason than a date with the Florida Panthers.

Bruins fans should be familiar with the Cats since they are one of two clubs to defeat Boston twice during the regular season. The first was a 5-2 trouncing in November, and the second was the heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss in January.

Regardless of Bruins fans’ knowledge of the Panthers, here are a few things to know about Florida ahead of the best-of-seven first-round series, which begins Monday.

Matthew Tkachuk will become public enemy number one

If Bruins fans don’t already have a dislike for the 25-year-old forward, they will by the end of his first shift in the opening game.

Tkachuk not only plays with fierce physicality (he led the Panthers with 123 penalty minutes) but with speed, skill and accuracy as he is also an offensive threat. He led the Panthers with 40 goals and 69 assists for 109 points.

They’re deep and know how to score

Florida has a lot of depth and was fifth in the league in goals scored. Tkachuck and Carter Verhaeghe (42 goals) lead the offense, along with Sam Reinhart and captain Aleksander Barkov who have added 31 and 23 goals, respectively.