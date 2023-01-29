Bruins Notes: Boston Facing ‘Little Adversity’ After Loss Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins came face-to-face with very unfamiliar territory along their NHL-best campaign.

Boston set the bar when it came to responding to losses. Before Saturday night’s overtime loss against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were spotless in such scenarios. However, that all changed during Boston’s second trip to Florida’s FLA Live Arena. Granted, while the Bruins — and David Pastrnak — did nearly all they could, it would take a jaw-dropping series of heroics for the Panthers to come away with the 4-3 win.

First, Aleksander Barov rejuvenated the Panthers with a clutch game-tying goal, which left the Bruins just 1.4 seconds to remain in regulation, to respond. Then, when it appeared nothing could top that eye-brow-raiser, Sam Reinhart answered the call and netted the game-winner just 17 seconds into the overtime period to send the Bruins off the ice with a second straight loss.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged that Boston has encountered “adversity” following the loss and in order to overcome the unfamiliar hurdle, they’ll need to make some adjustments.

“We’re facing a little adversity right now,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s the first time all year that we haven’t prevailed in two games in a row so we’re gonna have to look at what we’re doing wrong and ways to get better.”

The Bruins’ offense came up empty, 0-for-4 in power play opportunities against the Panthers.

“It’s the third period,” Montgomery said. “The other teams (Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning) pushed hard and I didn’t think we matched that intensity of the pushback. I think our power play’s gotten outworked the last two nights and I think that has led to very little zone time.”