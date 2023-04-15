Red Sox Notes: Reverse Of Fortune ‘Feels Good’ For Boston

The Boston Red Sox limped into their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Though it’s still early in the Major League Baseball season, the Red Sox suffered a disheartening series sweep to the Rays over the early portion of the week. As Tampa Bay was making history, Boston was going the other way in a series where everything seemed to go wrong.

Their reward for dealing with that series? A quick turnaround against the two best players in the sport. That’s bad news for the Sox, right?

Well, not quite.

Boston took a 5-3 win off Los Angeles on Friday night, benefitting from a performance that was equally ugly to that of the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. It was a complete reversal of fortune, and one that Kiké Hernández was glad to be on the winning end of.

“We played a tough series in Tampa where nothing went our way,” Hernández said postgame, per AppleTV+. “(On Friday), things kind of went our way in a couple of different ways. It felt good to be on the other side of things this time. We pride ourselves on being a team that plays the game hard and runs the bases hard all the time, and tonight that paid off.”

The game was a first-hand look at why LA has been so mediocre despite rostering Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, as the Angels routinely gifted the Red Sox added opportunities and free runs throughout the middle innings of the contest. Anthony Rendon, who makes more money than both Ohtani and Trout this season, made a pair of errors to keep the Red Sox up to bat — ultimately leading to three runs for Boston.