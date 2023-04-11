Hawks Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

The Celtics await the winner of this game

3 hours ago

The 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament kicks off Tuesday night in South Beach.

The Hawks and the Heat are set to battle for a spot in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Miami finished the regular season with a 44-38 record — good for seventh in the Eastern Conference — while Atlanta was one spot behind with a 41-41 mark.

Miami is a 5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 228. The winner claims the East’s No. 7 seed and advances to play in a best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics, who will host Game 1 on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the Hawks-Heat play-in game online and on television:

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

