How Bruins’ David Krejci Handled Retirement Question Before Game 7

A Bruins loss Sunday night would be devastating to Boston fans for a variety of reasons.

For starters, a first-round Stanley Cup playoffs exit would be a significant shortcoming for the best regular-season team in NHL history. Furthermore, the sting of a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden would be compounded if it proves to be the final game for both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

After morning skate Sunday, Krejci was asked directly if the Bruins-Panthers series finale could be his last NHL tilt.

“Where’d that come from?” a smiling Krejci responded. “I’m just focusing on tonight. Again, really excited for this opportunity to be here, play in Game 7. It doesn’t get any better than that. So, that’s where my head’s at right now.”

Staying present was a prevailing theme in the Bruins dressing room in the hours leading up to Game 7. That mindset came from the top, as Bergeron stressed being in the moment is one of “the biggest things” players can do to help themselves in a winner-take-all contest.

NESN’s complete coverage of the last Boston-Florida battle begins at 5:30 p.m. ET. The winner moves on to a second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.