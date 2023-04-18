How Chase Elliott Felt After NASCAR Cup Series Return At Martinsville

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott didn’t show much rust over the weekend when he competed at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott, one of the most popular names in the NASCAR Cup Series, made his return to the track for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville. It was his first race in six weeks after Elliott broke his leg in a snowboarding accident March 3.

“Top 10 is nothing to be too upset about,” Elliott said after the 400-lap event, per NBC Sports.

Elliott was content with how he held up physically.

“It was pretty good, honestly,” he said. “It was about what I expected, so that’s a good thing. It was warm. I’ve been sitting on the couch for six weeks, so I think that probably hurt me more than anything.

“Fortunately, my knee is in a pretty nice position in the car with a little bend in it,” Elliott added. “It’s not like you have to have it super straight, so that was good.”

Kyle Larson ultimately earned the win in Martinsville.