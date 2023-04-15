How Joe Mazzulla Reacted To Being NBA Coach Of The Year Finalist

BOSTON — A season ago, Joe Mazzulla sat on the second row on the Boston Celtics bench. Fast forward a year and Mazzulla is being viewed as one of the top coaches in the NBA.

Thrust into a difficult position just prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign due to the season-long suspension of Ime Udoka, Mazzulla took the reins and largely thrived in his new, and highly elevated, role.

The NBA rewarded Mazzulla for his efforts Friday by naming him one of the three finalists for NBA Coach Of the Year. Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown and Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault are also up for the award.

But the 34-year-old Mazzulla, who guided the Celtics to a 57-25 regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, unselfishly brushed off the recognition.

“It’s a reflection of the staff and the players,” Mazzulla said prior to the Celtics opening up the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. “The organization is foundationally set for success because of the process, because of the history and tradition. If it wasn’t for them, then it wouldn’t be possible.”

While Mazzulla didn’t take credit for the team’s success, Hawks coach Quin Snyder was more than willing to pump Mazzulla’s tires. Snyder, who was out of coaching until the Hawks hired him in late February to replace the fired Nate McMillan, said the two formed a friendship over this past summer thanks to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens connecting them.

“I tried to kind of not think too much about basketball, but I really enjoyed talking to him,” Snyder said. “Just in those conversations, not only a heckuva coach but very thoughtful about the game. Very smart. It was an opportunity for me to learn, too. You got people that have different experiences. … He’s done a great job. He’s been terrific.”