Bruins Have ‘No Issues’ With Linus Ullmark Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1

When Linus Ullmark didn’t travel with the Bruins to Montreal for their regular-season finale, some fans couldn’t help but have a little panic creep into their minds.

The goalie was removed early from Boston’s final regular-season home game after going into the post awkwardly, a move that was made by head coach Jim Montgomery out of precaution. Ullmark didn’t practice to end the season, but he returned to the ice Saturday morning at Warrior Ice Arena.

“We don’t have any issues with him. He was out there in practice,” Montgomery told reporters after practice. “I thought he performed well. I’ll let Goalie Bob (Essensa) make a decision and let you know on Monday.”

Montgomery said March 23 Ullmark likely would be the Game 1 starter, but didn’t rule out platooning him and Jeremy Swayman throughout the playoffs. But the head coach has all the trust in the world in Goalie Bob, who Montgomery has praised all year.

The Bruins are really deep at the goalie position and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them use both in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers, which begins Monday night at TD Garden with a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop.