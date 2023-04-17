How Patriots Player Reportedly Feels About Possible QB Competition

Don’t be surprised if Patriots training camp sees Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe engaging in a legitimate quarterback competition.

And also don’t be surprised if that competition brings out the best in Jones.

Multiple reports indicate New England coaches believe the gap between Jones and Zappe isn’t significant. And Matthew Judon, the Patriots’ best player, seemingly forecasted a QB competition during an interview late last month.

One anonymous Patriots player offered his take on the situation while speaking with NFL reporter Mike Giardi.

“Mac’s not afraid of competition,” the player recently told Giardi. “That’s all he wants to do, compete. I think people are underestimating him (and) that can only help us.”

We won’t have to wait much longer to learn how New England truly views Jones and Zappe.