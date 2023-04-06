Is This DeAndre Hopkins Contract Description Good Or Bad For Patriots?

DeAndre Hopkins’ name has been embroiled in trade rumors for months now, with the New England Patriots at the forefront of reported talks.

Those rumors have slowed as of late, however, with this quote from former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim spelling bad news for a potential Hopkins trade.

Well… maybe.

Here’s what Keim had to say regarding Hopkins’ contract status.

“They’re probably going to have to come to understand that they’re probably not going to get as much as they would if he was a younger player or his contract was considerably lower, where you could get him for a second-round (pick),” Keim said in an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast Thursday, per Pro Football Talk. “It could end up being a second- or third-day draft pick to really get it done. Probably (need to) get a new deal done.

“Here’s the problem. The problem is his current contract. … Hop was his own agent, and I can tell you that wasn’t the easiest (negotiation) in the world. Between him and Larry Fitzgerald, that put all the grey on my beard.”

If you’re viewing this from a Patriots perspective, the bad news is obvious. The Cardinals seemingly are intent on getting back a second-round pick and dumping all of the 30-year-old’s salary. Those two things reportedly are non starters for New England, which are intent on waiting things out.