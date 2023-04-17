Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Bruins’ Availabilities For Game 1

Unfortunately for the Bruins, injuries and sicknesses have created a number of lineup questions ahead of Boston’s playoff opener against the Florida Panthers on Monday night at TD Garden.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged just that while meeting with reporters after the team’s optional skate Monday morning, per multiple reports.

Montgomery shared both captain Patrice Bergeron and goaltender Linus Ullmark are game-time decisions. Fellow goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who missed practice Sunday, took part in optional skate Monday. The Bruins also announced Monday morning they recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi as an emergency third goaltender.

Montgomery had other positive news, however, as he shared veteran David Krejci and defenseman Derek Forbort will play in Game 1. Forward Nick Foligno is a “strong possibility” to return to the lineup, as well.

Montgomery doesn?t have a ?definitive lineup? for tonight. Many guys are under the weather. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 17, 2023

To recap?

– Bergeron is gametime decision.

– Ullmark is gametime decision.

– Swayman, who missed practice yesterday with illness, took part in optional morning skate.

– Bussi up from Providence as emergency third.

– Foligno likely to play.

– Forbort is definitively in. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 17, 2023

For what it’s worth, Brad Marchand didn’t seem overly concerned about Bergeron when he was asked about the first-line center one day ago. Marchand hinted Bergeron was under the weather but said he expected him to play in Boston’s postseason opener.