Mysterious New Patriots Assistant Offers Some Insight Into Role

FOXBORO, Mass. — We now have a slightly better idea of what Will Lawing will be doing for the Patriots in 2023.

Hired in early February, Lawing is expected to coach tight ends following the departure of Nick Caley, who now is with the Los Angeles Rams. But the longtime Bill O’Brien sidekick, who served as the Houston Texans’ tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020, still doesn’t have an official job title in New England.

Lawing offered some insight into his responsibilities while meeting with Patriots reporters Tuesday morning.

“Well, I don’t have a specific role or title yet, so I don’t want to comment on that,” Lawing said before actually peeling back the curtain. “My role is basically offensive assistant. I’m helping out with the tight ends. No expectations on what it is or what it isn’t. But, currently, just working phase one, getting a chance to be around the guys and have the players back in the building and talk football, which has been a breath of fresh air, but no real expectations.”

After playing receiver at the University of North Carolina, Lawing got his coaching start at Division-III Juanita College, where he worked in various roles, including tight ends coach, from 2009 through 2012. He then joined Penn State as a grad assistant to work under O’Brien and followed him to the Houston Texans and Alabama Crimson Tide.

O’Brien was hired as the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator in late January, with Lawing hired a little over a week later.