Next Gillette Stadium Lighthouse Appears Nearly Complete In New Photos

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots promised the Gillette Stadium renovation project would be completed in time for the start of the 2023 season, and they appear on track to hit that mark.

We snapped some photos of the ongoing construction in Foxboro ahead of Tuesday’s pre-draft media availability. In the two months since our previous update, the new lighthouse seemingly has neared completion and the glass-enclosed hospitality space has enveloped the once-open north end zone.

Take a look:

When completed, the lighthouse will be larger and more prominent than its predecessor, according to the Patriots. It also will include an observation deck open to the public, providing views of both the Boston and Providence, R.I., skylines.

Gillette Stadium also will introduce a new and improved fan entry plaza. There still is much work to do on that front.