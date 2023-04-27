NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch 2023 First Round Online, On TV

The NFL will welcome 32 new players into the league Thursday night.

The stage is set for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Kansas City, home of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, will serve as host for this year’s seven-round event, which will kick off with the Carolina Panthers making the first overall pick.

Round 1 will be held in primetime and is expected to run a little over three hours Thursday night. The New England Patriots, who own the 14th overall pick, should go on the clock around 9:45 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:

When: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL Network