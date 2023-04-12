NHL Insider Surprisingly Picks Against Bruins’ Linus Ullmark for Vezina

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the best goaltender of the season. The 2022-23 Vezina winner should undoubtedly be Bruins’ Linus Ullmark.

Boston’s netminder leads the league in wins (40), save percentage (.938) and goals against average (1.89). Ullmark has only six regulation losses in 48 starts and even notched Boston’s first-ever goalie goal in franchise history. But those stats are apparently not good enough for NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“The Vezina winner this year should be Connor Hellebuyck,” Friedman said Wednesday on “The Jeff Marek Show.” I don’t care what anybody says.”

Marek appeared to be ready to mock Friedman for his take, but the host had one that was just as bad.

“That’s a funny way of pronouncing Juuse Saros,” Marek chimed in.

Both Hellebuyck and Saros are having solid seasons, but not Ullmark solid. Hellebuyck has a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in his 37 wins, while Saros has posted 32 wins with a .919 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average. Friedman is not looking at the season, though, just the last run.

“He just played 13 games in a row and got the Jets into the playoffs,” Friedman said. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. It’s Hellebuyck. He’s the guy.”