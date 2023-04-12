NHL Insider Surprisingly Picks Against Bruins’ Linus Ullmark for Vezina

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the best goaltender of the season. The 2022-23 Vezina winner should undoubtedly be Bruins’ Linus Ullmark.
Boston’s netminder leads the league in wins (40), save percentage (.938) and goals against average (1.89). Ullmark has only six regulation losses in 48 starts and even notched Boston’s first-ever goalie goal in franchise history. But those stats are apparently not good enough for NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.
“The Vezina winner this year should be Connor Hellebuyck,” Friedman said Wednesday on “The Jeff Marek Show.” I don’t care what anybody says.”
Marek appeared to be ready to mock Friedman for his take, but the host had one that was just as bad.
“That’s a funny way of pronouncing Juuse Saros,” Marek chimed in.
Both Hellebuyck and Saros are having solid seasons, but not Ullmark solid. Hellebuyck has a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in his 37 wins, while Saros has posted 32 wins with a .919 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average. Friedman is not looking at the season, though, just the last run.
“He just played 13 games in a row and got the Jets into the playoffs,” Friedman said. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. It’s Hellebuyck. He’s the guy.”
Ullmark is the decisive favorite to win the Vezina with -4000 odds, according to FanDual Sportsbook, while Hellebuyck is third with +3500 odds. Despite the odds, Friedman wouldn’t waiver.
“And I’m not just saying that because he came on our podcast, although it doesn’t hurt he just played 13 games and got the Jets in the playoffs,” Friendman said. That’s the end of the argument the end. Three words; the end.”
Igor Shesterkin won the award in 2021-22, posting a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage for the New York Rangers with 36 wins. Maybe if Ullmark didn’t exist, Hellebuyck could win the Vezina. The same can be said for Bruins’ forward David Pastrnak (60 goals, 111 points) winning the Hart Trophy if Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (64 goals, 152 points) didn’t exist.