Odell Beckham Jr. Debunks Report On Contract Salary Ballpark

The mystery of Odell Beckham Jr.’s next landing spot remains in play.

The free agent wideout is still on the market as of Sunday night with nothing but reports surfacing regarding both his soon-to-be new home and desired annual salary. The latest rumor, which provided a clear ballpark number attached to Beckham, came from ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“Beckham is said to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million,” Cimini wrote. “… A deal in the $10 million to $12 million range seems more likely, with a chance to earn more with incentives.”

Beckham, who has reportedly already met with both the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens this offseason, capitalized on the opportunity to clear the air himself.

“April fools was yesterday or no? I be so confused where all these reports are comin from. … ‘per source'” Beckham wrote on Twitter hours following Cimini’s story.

April fools was yesterday no?



I be so confused where all these reports and numbers are comin from ?? ?per source? — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 2, 2023

Beckham didn’t play last season, however, he last signed a one-year agreement (worth $1.2 million) with the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season.