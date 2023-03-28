NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. To Meet With AFC North Team

Odell Beckham Jr. could explore all avenues before making his free agency decision this offseason, which appears to be exactly what the three-time Pro Bowler did.

While making an appearance at the NFL meetings Tuesday afternoon, Beckham didn’t just meet with the New York Jets, as was expected. In fact, Beckham himself confirmed a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Beckham, who hasn’t taken the field since suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, has still remained one of the hottest names in the market, since sitting in free agency for over a year.

The Ravens were one of 12 teams who attended Beckham’s workout when the 30-year-old showcased his recovery a few weeks ago.

But while the thought of Beckham alongside Lamar Jackson makes for a dynamic duo on paper, that’ll best serve as an unlikely offseason turnout for Baltimore. The Ravens have their own yardwork to take care of after Jackson made his trade request public, with the option to, like Beckham, explore the market due to his non-exclusive franchise tag.

So far, the Ravens haven’t made much noise this offseason beyond signing receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal.

While the Jets remain in the market to put together leverage in attracting both Beckham and Aaron Rodgers, it’s unknown where the Ravens intend to resolve their quarterback dilemma.