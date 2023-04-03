Bruins Using Stretch Run As ‘Learning Experience’ Before Playoffs

The Boston Bruins have done everything they can do to this point.

Through 77 games, Boston has clinched the Presidents’ Trophy, set the franchise records for wins (60) and points (125) and set a number of personal bests up and down the roster. After defeating the St. Louis Blues on Sunday in a shootout, all that’s left to do is prepare for their inevitable postseason run.

How do they do that? Keep learning, at least that’s what they did against the Blues.

“We made some mistakes that we can’t make,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, per ESPN. “So it’s good learning. You’re still going to get mentally fatigued in the playoffs, and we can’t make the mistakes we made and give them odd man rushes or really good looks and ended up in the back of our net.”

The 4-3 decision came after the Bruins gave up a 3-0 lead, surrendering three goals in the final 30 minutes to send the game to overtime. It appeared Boston earned the win during that three-on-three period, but Dmitry Orlov’s goal was waived off before things eventually went to a shootout. In the shootout, it was all about Charlie Coyle and Linus Ullmark.

“We wind up on top because of our great goaltender,” Montgomery said, per ESPN. “He was fantastic tonight. And as soon as we scored, Charlie scored, I’m like, you know what, he’s not letting one in. You could just see it through his cage.”

Would the Bruins have been in a situation where they needed overtime had Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci or Charlie McAvoy? Who’s to say? Oscar Steen, Jakub Lauko and Jakub Zboril, the essential replacements Sunday, combined to finish as a minus-2 on the ice. Although Steen did score, one has to imagine things would have gone smoother with three of the NHL’s most valuable players in the lineup.