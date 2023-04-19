Patriots Host Yet Another Round 1 Edge Rusher For Pre-Draft Visit

The New England Patriots might not be planning to take an edge rusher in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But they’re doing all they can to familiarize themselves with the top prospects at that position.

Clemson’s Myles Murphy this week became the fourth projected Round 1 edge rusher to visit the Patriots during the pre-draft process, revealing his trip to Foxboro, Mass., in an Instagram story Tuesday night.

Before hosting Murphy, New England also brought in Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness, all of whom are expected to hear their names called on Day 1 of next week’s draft. Alabama’s Will Anderson, a projected top-five pick and one of the top overall prospects in this year’s class, is the only premier edge defender who has not been linked to the Patriots.

That position isn’t a major, immediate need for New England, which returns outside linebackers Matthew Judon (15 1/2 sacks last season) and Josh Uche (11 1/2) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (7 1/2) from last year’s squad. Offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver all rank higher on that list.

But with Uche entering the final year of his rookie contract and Judon (under contract through 2024) turning 31 this summer, the Patriots could look to be proactive in replenishing that pipeline. Plus, teams never can have enough talented pass rushers.

The Patriots have been connected to Murphy throughout the pre-draft process. They interviewed him at the NFL Scouting Combine, then sent defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to Clemson’s pro day, which also featured another possible Round 1 talent in D-tackle Bryan Bresee.

Standing 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Murphy started 27 games for the Tigers and was productive in all three of his collegiate seasons, totaling 17 1/2 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups.