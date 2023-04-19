Patriots Host Yet Another Round 1 Edge Rusher For Pre-Draft Visit

The New England Patriots might not be planning to take an edge rusher in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But they’re doing all they can to familiarize themselves with the top prospects at that position.
Clemson’s Myles Murphy this week became the fourth projected Round 1 edge rusher to visit the Patriots during the pre-draft process, revealing his trip to Foxboro, Mass., in an Instagram story Tuesday night.
Before hosting Murphy, New England also brought in Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, Georgia’s Nolan Smith and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness, all of whom are expected to hear their names called on Day 1 of next week’s draft. Alabama’s Will Anderson, a projected top-five pick and one of the top overall prospects in this year’s class, is the only premier edge defender who has not been linked to the Patriots.
That position isn’t a major, immediate need for New England, which returns outside linebackers Matthew Judon (15 1/2 sacks last season) and Josh Uche (11 1/2) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (7 1/2) from last year’s squad. Offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver all rank higher on that list.
But with Uche entering the final year of his rookie contract and Judon (under contract through 2024) turning 31 this summer, the Patriots could look to be proactive in replenishing that pipeline. Plus, teams never can have enough talented pass rushers.
The Patriots have been connected to Murphy throughout the pre-draft process. They interviewed him at the NFL Scouting Combine, then sent defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to Clemson’s pro day, which also featured another possible Round 1 talent in D-tackle Bryan Bresee.
Standing 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Murphy started 27 games for the Tigers and was productive in all three of his collegiate seasons, totaling 17 1/2 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups.
Here’s how The Athletic’s Dane Brugler described Murphy in his 2023 draft guide:
“Although he currently lacks diversity in his pass-rush moves/counters, his natural combination of burst, strength and violent hands will overwhelm blockers and allow him to affect the backfield rhythm in different ways. Overall, Murphy lacks efficient move-to-move transitions as a pass rusher, but he is naturally gifted with the explosive traits, play speed and length to be a disruptive leverage-power rusher in the NFL. He projects as a base end in a four-man front with the floor of an NFL starter.”
Most pre-draft projections peg Murphy as a late first-round pick, meaning he could be in play for the Patriots if they opt to trade down from No. 14 overall.