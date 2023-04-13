Patriots Showing Interest In Top Draft Prospects At This Position

How will the New England Patriots use their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? At this point, that’s anyone’s guess.

Offensive tackle, wide receiver and cornerback (in some order) look like the Patriots’ biggest needs two weeks out from draft night. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll target one of those positions on Day 1.

With Bill Belichick, wild-card picks always are a possibility. We saw that just last year when New England drafted guard Cole Strange at No. 29 overall despite most analysts pegging him as a third-round prospect.

So, if the Patriots don’t opt for a tackle, wideout or corner with their first-round pick this year (currently No. 14 overall), where might they go with that selection? Based on their pre-draft activity, one position to keep an eye on is edge rusher.

New England on Wednesday hosted Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness for a top-30 visit at Gillette Stadium, the defensive end revealed on Instagram. The Patriots previously had Georgia’s Nolan Smith in for a visit and scheduled one with Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson for this Friday, according to multiple reports.

Wilson, Van Ness and Smith all are viewed as surefire first-round picks and top-five players at their position. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had them ranked second, third and fourth among edge rushers in his “The Beast” draft guide, trailing only Alabama’s Will Anderson.

The Patriots also met with Wilson, Van Ness and Clemson’s Myles Murphy at the NFL Scouting Combine, and they sent defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to Clemson’s pro day to watch Murphy and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. Murphy and Bresee both are expected to come off the board in the late first or early second round.