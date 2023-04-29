Patriots’ New Gillette Stadium Video Board Is Really, Really Big

FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in late 2021 announced plans for a major Gillette Stadium renovation, they promised a new outdoor video board that would be the largest in the United States.

They weren’t kidding.

We caught a glimpse of the new video board — which, along with a new hospitality space, will envelop the previously open north end zone — while visiting Friday’s media event for first-round pick Christian Gonzalez. And, well, the massive screen is as large as advertised.

Check out a photo of it in the tweet below:

First look at the new massive video board inside Gillette Stadium. Patriots say it will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/2zStOsvtWW — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) April 28, 2023

When completed, the video board will measure 370 wide and 60 feet tall. It’s safe to say that New England’s home games next season will look and feel quite different than in years past.

The renovation project also will produce a taller and more prominent lighthouse than its predecessor. You can see it hovering above the video board in the photo.