Patriots Reportedly Hosted First-Round QB For Pre-Draft Visit

As the pre-draft process wound down, one of this year’s top quarterback prospects took a surprise trip to New England.

The Patriots on Wednesday hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis for a top-30 visit, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport described the visit as “part of (New England’s) due diligence to prepare for any scenario” once the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday night.

An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2023

Levis is widely viewed as one of the four best quarterbacks in this year’s draft and a lock to go in the first round. But he’s generated less pre-draft buzz than fellow premier signal-callers Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Anthony Richardson of Florida. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker also is now being viewed as a late riser who could sneak into the back half of Round 1.

Depending on how the top of the draft shakes out, there’s a chance Levis could still be available at or around No. 14 overall, where the Patriots are scheduled to make their first pick. It’s important to note a team bringing a prospect in for a visit doesn’t necessarily mean it’s considering drafting him, but New England is at least preparing itself for that possibility. Meeting with Levis also could allow the Patriots to gather intel that could prove useful if they play against him down the road.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Levis was a two-year starter at Kentucky after transferring from Penn State. Last season, he completed 65.4% of his passes, averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and threw for 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His 3.5% interception rate was far higher than what the Patriots typically look for in their QBs. (The last six they drafted all were below 1.7%.)