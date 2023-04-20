Patriots Reportedly Hosted First-Round QB For Pre-Draft Visit

As the pre-draft process wound down, one of this year’s top quarterback prospects took a surprise trip to New England.
The Patriots on Wednesday hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis for a top-30 visit, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport described the visit as “part of (New England’s) due diligence to prepare for any scenario” once the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday night.
Levis is widely viewed as one of the four best quarterbacks in this year’s draft and a lock to go in the first round. But he’s generated less pre-draft buzz than fellow premier signal-callers Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Anthony Richardson of Florida. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker also is now being viewed as a late riser who could sneak into the back half of Round 1.
Depending on how the top of the draft shakes out, there’s a chance Levis could still be available at or around No. 14 overall, where the Patriots are scheduled to make their first pick. It’s important to note a team bringing a prospect in for a visit doesn’t necessarily mean it’s considering drafting him, but New England is at least preparing itself for that possibility. Meeting with Levis also could allow the Patriots to gather intel that could prove useful if they play against him down the road.
The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Levis was a two-year starter at Kentucky after transferring from Penn State. Last season, he completed 65.4% of his passes, averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and threw for 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His 3.5% interception rate was far higher than what the Patriots typically look for in their QBs. (The last six they drafted all were below 1.7%.)
“Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected,” Lance Zierlein wrote in Levis’ NFL.com draft profile. “He has prototypical size and experience operating in a pro-style passing attack. He’s an athletic passer, with the ability to zip off-platform throws with plus velocity from a compact release. He struggled to put together an extended period of high-caliber quarterback play in 2022, but was also dealing with injuries that he fought his way through for much of the season.
“Levis has the arm to beat coverages on all three levels, but inadequate placement and accuracy have created a lot of uncatchable throws. He’s a capable runner outside the pocket but needs to improve his feel for pressure and his consistency when throwing on the move. Levis’ talent is well worth an investment, but could require a talented quarterback coach and a patient plan to tighten up his mechanics, rebuild his confidence and explore an offensive scheme that best suits him.”
Obviously, using a first-round pick on a QB would be a major indictment on Mac Jones, whom the Patriots drafted 15th overall two years ago. Jones’ standing on the team has been a hot topic this offseason after he regressed and clashed with offensive coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge during New England’s dysfunctional 2022 campaign. The Alabama product might need to beat out second-year backup Bailey Zappe this summer to prove he deserves to keep his starting job.
The Patriots also were connected to one of the other top passers early in the pre-draft process, meeting with the supremely athletic but raw Richardson at the NFL Scouting Combine.