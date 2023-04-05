Patriots Reportedly Didn’t Shop Mac Jones To QB-Needy Teams

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday reported Bill Belichick “has shopped” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to “multiple teams” this offseason.

The term “shopped” seems to be a bit of a misnomer.

Multiple outlets have since reported that New England isn’t actively attempting to trade its third-year QB. The latest came Wednesday from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who reported several teams with holes behind center were “never approached” by Belichick or the Patriots about a potential Jones trade.

Jones’ name may have — and likely did — come up in “offseason personnel conversations” with other NFL executives, Howe wrote, which “typically (run) the gamut of every player of substance.”

“But on Tuesday, several high-ranking executives from quarterback-needy teams in both the AFC and NFC told The Athletic the Patriots never approached them with the idea of trading Jones,” Howe continued. “While it’s impossible to be privy to every conversation, particularly the more casual talks at league events, it’s at minimum an indication Belichick hasn’t planted a ‘for sale’ sign in Jones’ front yard and texted the Zillow link to his entire contact list.

“If the Patriots were actually making Jones a readily available commodity, it’d be logical to speak with teams that had an obvious hole at quarterback.”

Jones is coming off a disappointing second season, but Belichick did him no favors by replacing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — under whom Jones thrived as a rookie — with the inexperienced duo of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia and Judge have successful track records coaching defense and special teams, respectively, but their first attempt at leading an offense was an unmitigated disaster, and both were removed from their roles after the season.