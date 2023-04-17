When Patriots’ Day Game Between Red Sox, Angels Will Start

UPDATE 11:17 a.m. ET: The tarp has been taken off the infield at Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox are inching closer to their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Patriots’ Day.

First pitch now will be held at 12:05 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon, as shared on the NESN broadcast. This would mean the weather delay was 55 minutes.

Original Story: The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Monday will start in a weather delay.

The Patriots’ Day game was scheduled to hold first pitch at 11:10 a.m. ET on NESN. There has not been an updated start time, as of 10:45 a.m. ET, though both teams surely are hoping for short-lived delay.

#FenwayWeather Update: Due to inclement weather today?s first pitch is delayed. As soon as we have a new start time we will provide an update. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2023

Weather will delay the start of today's game. We will provide an update as soon as a new start time is announced. pic.twitter.com/fQR48lQtQL — NESN (@NESN) April 17, 2023

When Monday’s game does get underway, fans can expect Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani to take the mound for LA while Boston counters with Brayan Bello. You can check out the full lineups here.