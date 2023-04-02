Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rob Refsnyder, Connor Wong Start

The Red Sox and the Orioles will wrap up their season-opening three-game series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

With Baltimore sending left-hander Cole Irvin to the hill for the finale, Boston’s lineup will feature a different look than its last two games. Rob Refsnyder and Connor Wong will make their first starts of the season, slotting at left field and behind the dish, respectively.

Wong replaces Reese McGuire, while Refsnyder takes over Mastaka Yoshida’s spot in left. Yoshida will close out the series with Baltimore as Boston’s designated hitter, which moves Justin Turner over to first base. The left-handed-hitting Triston Casas will start Sunday’s game on the bench.

The Red Sox will give the baseball to Tanner Houck with hopes of winning the series. Houck is coming off the 2022 campaign in which he appeared in 32 games for Boston but only made four starts. Sunday will mark the 26-year-old’s first regular-season start since May 8 of last year.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Orioles-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (1-1)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)