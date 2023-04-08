Watch Rafael Devers Mash First Red Sox Grand Slam Of 2023

The 2023 Boston Red Sox offense is going to be fun to watch.

Sure, they’re absolutely mashing to open the season, but you could also say that just because they have Rafael Devers doing his thing up near the top of the order.

Devers showed another example of his talent Saturday afternoon, launching Boston’s first grand slam of the 2023 season to put the Red Sox up 6-0 over the Detroit Tigers.

Rafael Devers, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/7DCC7zQIaz — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2023

Tigers pitcher Garrett Hill actually made a tremendous pitch, dotting the corner after being brought on in a bases-loaded jam. It just doesn’t matter with that guy on the other side.

Devers, who signed a 10-year contract extension this past offseason, has had another strong start. The 26-year-old is now up to three home runs and eight RBIs through eight games, with his OPS well over 1.000.

