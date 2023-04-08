Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers’ Big Day Leaves Alex Cora Bewildered

Those who follow the Red Sox have gotten quite familiar with Rafael Devers.

He has been around for quite awhile, after all, making his Major League Baseball debut in 2017 and serving as Boston’s most talented bat since. He’s also going to be sticking around, as he agreed to terms on a 10-year contract extension this past offseason.

Knowing all of that, you would expect that Devers would have a hard time leaving his manager stunned at this point. That’s not the case, however.

“I have no idea how he can do that,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters citing Devers’ opposite-field grand slam, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I was talking to (Raimel) Tapia, how he can reach a pitch that is thrown away and he stays inside and hits barrel and drives it that way(, I don’t know). Just to be able to do that is impressive.

The fly-ball home run put the Red Sox up 6-0 in the second inning, allowing them to cycle through the order more than five times by the end of the afternoon.

It's a GRAND SLAM for Rafael Devers! pic.twitter.com/b9UPmP2PSA — NESN (@NESN) April 8, 2023

The 26-year-old would go on to finish the afternoon 2-for-4 with two homers and five total RBIs.