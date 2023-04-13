Dan Snyder Reportedly Selling Commanders To Star-Studded Group

Dan Snyder, after owning the Washington Commanders for more than 20 seasons and leading the franchise through a near-unlimited amount of controversies, is finally set to sell.

Snyder is nearing a deal to sell the Commanders for a reported $6.05 billion to an investment group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Sources: #Commanders owner Dan Snyder and #76ers and #Devils owner Josh Harris have now reached an agreement on a sale to Harris? group for $6.05B. It is not exclusive and not signed. But Harris appears to have won the bidding and a finalized sale is expected if all goes well. pic.twitter.com/80kxzeH7mG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2023

Among the top investors in Harris’ group are billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Snyder, after initially buying the Commanders for $800 million, will come out of the deal with a ludicrous return on investment. That is especially true when taking all of his transgressions as an owner into account, as the 58-year-old found himself under investigation for the way he ran the franchise. The end of Snyder’s tenure got especially ugly, when he and fellow NFL owners started going after each other.

There was also the whole Sean Taylor memorial debacle.

Harris has a much better track record as owner, with the 76ers and Devils each undergoing stark turnarounds after he took over as owner.