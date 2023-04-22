Red Sox Wrap: Two-Out Hits Help Boston Beat Brewers

The Boston Red Sox began yet another series on the right track, earning a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday night.

Boston improved to 11-10 on the campaign, while Milwaukee fell to 14-6.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were allergic to clutch hits in 2022, leading to a severe lack of come-from-behind victories on the campaign.

If the early portion of the 2023 season has shown anything, it’s that Boston is no longer incapable of coming up in the big moments.

The Red Sox not only tied the game and took the lead on two out hits in this one, they were also able to add some insurance when faced with their last out in an inning to completely demoralize the NL Central leading Brewers.

It started in the sixth inning, when Rob Refsnyder was called on to pinch hit after Kiké Hernández and Triston Casas walked following two quick outs to open the inning. He singled to tie the game, before the very next batter — Jarren Duran — plated the game-winning run on an infield single where he used his speed to reach. Boston added in the seventh, with Justin Turner doing his best Hernández/Casas impression by taking a walk with two outs and scoring on a Masataka Yoshida double.