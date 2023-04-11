Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Promising Update On Injured Adam Duvall

There was a dark cloud over Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall after it was revealed Monday that he suffered a broken left wrist in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

But Alex Cora provided a glimmer of sunshine following Boston’s 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays as the Red Sox manager ruled out the worst-case scenario for Duvall.

“Just a fracture that’s it. So we’re thrilled, no surgery,” Cora told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Now it’s just put a cast on and then let it heal. He’ll be back whenever he’s ready.”

While there’s been no definitive timetable yet for Duvall’s return, he should be able to get back onto the diamond in less time since he didn’t need surgery.

That’s certainly an encouraging update for the Red Sox and Duvall, who made quite the impression through his first eight games with Boston. He hit .455 with four home runs and 14 RBIs while also scoring 11 runs.

Now, it just becomes a waiting game for the Red Sox, which they are happy to play since Duvall avoided being lost for the rest of the season.

“You don’t want to go that route (of surgery), of course, with the guys,” Cora said. “I’m glad that this is the worst, the worst thing for him. He’s going to be back at one point. We just got to be patient and whenever he’s ready, he’s ready.”