Red Sox Recall Enmanuel Valdez, Place Yu Chang On Paternity List

The Red Sox made a roster move ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Boston placed Yu Chang on the paternity list, and to fill in for the infielder on the 40-man roster, Enmanuel Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester, per a team press release. Valdez is ranked No. 15 in Boston’s farm system, according to Sox Prospects, and he will wear the No. 47 jersey.

The 24-year-old will get his first run in the majors since he was part of a trade that sent Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros last season. He has played 11 games with Worcester this season and has gone 7-for-39 (.179) with three doubles and one home run. He’s made 11 starts at second base but has played at every defensive position in his minor league career, except for center field and pitcher.

Valdez announced his promotion to the majors early Wednesday, and fans will get to see what he can do at the major league level when he plays second base and bats ninth in the order Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox won in bizarre walk-off fashion Tuesday, which featured an accidental expletive from Alex Verdugo and ducks in the outfield. Boston will aim to win the series over the Twins Wednesday.

First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the game on NESN+, along with an hour of pregame.