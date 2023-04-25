Once-Rumored Red Sox Trade Target Reportedly Lands Contract Extension

There was a point when a trade involving Bryan Reynolds felt inevitable, as the Pirates outfielder had been the subject of rumors for quite a while and there were serious questions about Pittsburgh’s ability to field a competitive roster.

Now, roughly one month into the 2023 Major League Baseball season, the Pirates sit atop the National League Central standings and Reynolds is positioned to remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

Reynolds and the Pirates reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension, according to multiple reports Tuesday. This marks the richest deal in franchise history and seemingly takes an impact player off the trade market, likely to the chagrin of contenders across MLB in need of outfield help/an offensive boost.

The Boston Red Sox don’t necessarily check those boxes right now. They’re still trying to establish themselves as legitimate threats in the American League East, and their problems mostly reside on the mound. Boston’s offense entered Tuesday ranked third in runs (136), ninth in OPS (.761), 11th in average (.251) and 12th in wRC+ (107).

Alex Verdugo is having a breakout season as the Red Sox’s primary right fielder, Masataka Yoshida is beginning to find his stride as the left fielder after some early struggles and Adam Duvall was off to a monstrous start as the center fielder before suffering a fractured wrist. Jarren Duran, Raimel Tapia and Rob Refsnyder offer outfield depth, with Kiké Hernández capable of patrolling the grass, as well.

As such, Reynolds wasn’t exactly a perfect fit for this version of the Red Sox. Still, his name was kicked around in speculation regarding Boston last season and during the offseason, as a switch-hitter capable of performing at an All-Star level who reportedly requested a trade out of Pittsburgh. So, it’s noteworthy that he’s no longer an option, either before this year’s MLB trade deadline or later this winter.

Reynolds had been slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season. He’s now under contract with the Pirates through 2030, with Pittsburgh holding a club option for 2031. The deal is quite reasonable from an annual salary standpoint, too, offering another indication the Bucs no longer should be taken lightly in the NL thanks to an evolving core and additional prospects nearing the majors.