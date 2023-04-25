Brad Marchand Filling Leadership Void No Surprise To Patrice Bergeron

Brad Marchand admitted that he felt added pressure to take on more of a leadership role given the Boston Bruins were without captain Patrice Bergeron to start the Stanley Cup playoffs with fellow veteran David Krejci recently sidelined, as well.

Bergeron, however, hasn’t been surprised to see Marchand step up in his absence.

“There’s no surprise for me,” Bergeron told reporters Tuesday after practicing with the team for the first time this postseason. “I’ve seen him evolve over the years and become the player he is, but also the person he is now, and the leader. Whether it’s leading by example, but also speaking up at the right time, he’s grown into that role and I’m not surprised.”

Marchand’s buy in has been quite apparent to the Black and Gold. In a playoff series where the Florida Panthers have tried to do everything they can to muck it up with the top-seeded Bruins, the once agitating winger now is playing it cool in situations that previously got him into trouble.

It hasn’t been lost on Bergeron, either.

“Well, I think he sees there’s bigger things at stake and there’s more important things for us as a team, but also individually to put the egos aside, right?” Bergeron told reporters. “So I think he understands that. He’s always been a great performer in the playoffs and stepping up and being a leader on and off the ice. And it’s the same thing again right now.”

Marchand acknowledged how it had been a team effort with Nick Foligno, Charlie McAvoy and others helping fill the leadership void in Bergeron’s absence, but his specific impact can’t be overlooked. Fortunately for Marchand and the rest of the group, it seems like Bergeron is nearing his return to the ice meaning his voice will be back in the room, as well.