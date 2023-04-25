Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Shares Positive Update On David Krejci

David Krejci has been out of action since Game 2 due to an upper-body injury, but he might not be out for much longer.

The veteran center was scratched just minutes before Game 3 at FLA Live Arena, and Nick Foligno stepped in and helped the Bruins take a 2-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers. Krejci was ruled out for Game 4, and Boston have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 at TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron appears on track to play and make his 2023 Stanley Cup playoff debut after participating in practice Wednesday, but Krejci was a different story.

“Progressing well but he’s still not available Wednesday,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters of the 36-year-old’s status for Game 5.

Montgomery added Krejci “potentially” could be available if the best-of-seven series is forced into a Game 6 back at FLA Live Arena. The Bruins have had to get more creative with their lines without Krejci, which has worked out well so far thanks to the assistance from the other leaders on the team.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is scheduled to end by at least May 1, which is when a potential Maple Leafs-Lighting Game 7 would be played — Boston plays the winner of that series in the next round. If that series does go long — Toronto has a 3-1 series lead over Tampa Bay — that would give Krejci more to rest in preparation for the next round.

The Bruins advance to Round 2 with a win over the Panthers on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and NESN will have full coverage of the game, including an hour of pregame.