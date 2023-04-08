Tiger Woods Makes Cut At Masters For 23rd Consecutive Time

Tiger Woods joined some elite company Saturday when he made the cut for the Masters.

Things weren’t looking great for Woods, who finished the second round — which took two days to complete due to weather — 3-over par, but a little help from Justin Thomas helped the legendary golfer continue his cut streak.

Woods ended up making his 23rd consecutive cut, tying Gary Player and Fred Couples for most cuts made all time, per the PGA.

Tiger Woods has made the cut at #theMasters



Tiger Woods moves inside the projected cut line.

Woods, 47, finished the second round with a score of 73 after bogeying on the 17th and 18th holes. But because Justin Thomas also bogeyed on the 17th, the cut line was moved to 3-over, which helped Woods punch his ticket to the Masters.

Bad weather at Augusta National played a factor on Friday and Saturday, but Woods finished 49th and will play in the third and fourth rounds.