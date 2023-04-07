Fallen Tree At Masters Sparks Hilarious Twitter Response

The 2023 edition of the Masters is quickly turning into a nightmare for the world’s most famous golf tournament.

The folks over at Augusta National were already dealing with the possibility of mucky weather entering the tournament, but an uprooted tree falling in the middle of play Friday turned a bad thing worse for a tournament who famously loves to control everything it can.

Yes, a literal tree fell during the Masters.

A tree fell over at the Masters ?



Hope everyone is okay ? pic.twitter.com/VtnntWqD44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2023

You can find video of the tree coming down here:

Augusta National quickly suspended play soon thereafter, citing inclement weather for the second suspension of the day. There weren’t a ton of golf fans who bought that, however, quickly calling out the tournament and making jokes regarding the absurdity of the situation.

If I was within 100 yards of the tree that fell at the Masters pic.twitter.com/J2Xne4c6z4 — Breezy Golf (@BreezyGlf) April 7, 2023

The Green Jackets as video evidence exposes the fact that trees at Augusta National have dirt underneath them: pic.twitter.com/AnAuwbFfZk — Brain Phillips (@HatinAssBrian) April 7, 2023

Thankfully the only thing hurt is my pride. — Fallen Masters Tree (@MastersTreeDown) April 7, 2023

Tree fell down at the Masters? Play it as it lies. Has to stay there rest of the tournament by rule. — James in Sacramento (@TheRealLefthook) April 7, 2023

Developing situation: The fallen tree has been named in a lawsuit filed by Augusta National. — Brain Phillips (@HatinAssBrian) April 7, 2023

Me if I?m within 100 feet of that falling tree at the Masters pic.twitter.com/jndzHoaNdV — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) April 7, 2023

Sports Illustrated that there were a total of three trees to go down at the 17th hole, with no one getting injured.