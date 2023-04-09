Tiger Woods Withdraws From 2023 Masters After Making Cut

Tiger Woods won’t take the Augusta National course Sunday after all.

Woods was in line to play all four rounds in the 2023 Masters Tournament after making the cut with a plus-1 mark through 36 holes. But shortly after 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, The Masters’ official Twitter account revealed Woods — who completed seven third-round holes before play was suspended Saturday — withdrew from the tournament.

The five-time Masters champion, who last won the tournament in 2019, delivered a message via Twitter after the official announcement was made.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Wood wrote. “Thank you to the fans and to TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

Woods’ decision to withdraw from the season’s first major was not a surprising development. Amid awful weather conditions in Augusta on Saturday afternoon, the 47-year-old was spotted walking with a considerable limp and appeared to be in serious pain.

The 15-time major winner still managed to make golf history on Masters weekend despite his disappointing exit. By earning the opportunity to play into Saturday, Woods matched a Masters record with his 23rd consecutive made cut at the prestigious tournament.