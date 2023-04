David Pastrnak had himself a game during a historic season when he scored a hat trick to lift the Bruins over the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday.

Boston’s right winger not only sealed the Bruins‘ historic 63rd win of the season but also became the first 60-goal scorer for the B’s since Phil Esposito in 1973-74.

For those reasons, we named Pastrnak our VA Hero of the Week! For more on his performance, check out the full video above!